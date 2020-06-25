Leon County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies have tested positive for COVID-19
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.
LCSO says both deputies are now self-isolating at home.
Authorities say other deputies and staff who came into contact with the deputies are self-isolating and will be tested.
LCSO says it is not known when or where the deputies contracted COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.