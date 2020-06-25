Mask mandates across the state - but who is enforcing them?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, Leon County’s mask mandate will go into effect. The decision came Tuesday after surges in cases last week caused concern for further spikes.

The mandate says that masks must be worn in public places, which includes anything from restaurants, gyms, stores, and government buildings.

The question is, how will this be enforced?

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, you should be seeing masks virtually everywhere you go.

The Leon County Commission created a civil penalty for those who do not abide by the mask mandate; your first infraction is a $50 fine, the second will cost you $125 and finally $250 on the third infraction.

But who will be giving those fines?

Commissioner Bryan Desloge says both the Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will be involved to some degree, but he asks that the community do their part and step up.

“You know our goal with this is to really be a deterrent,” shares Commissioner Desloge. “We really don’t want law enforcement to be out there picking people up or fining them as much as coaching them through it.”

He hopes that by having this mandate, customers will think twice.

“We want to make sure that people change their habits and slow the tide down and hopefully protect our community,” Desloge says.

Leon County is not the only one in Florida thinking this way. WCTV researched other cities and counties to see how they are going about enforcing their mandates.

In Hillsborough County, business operators are responsible for making sure their customers are complying.

In Tampa, the city hopes people abide by the order, but if not, a penalty of up to $500 can be given.

Masks are now required in public for 20 Miami-Dade cities, but Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said during a press conference on Monday enforcement has been difficult.

The Orlando County Sheriff’s Office released this statement regarding enforcement:

In terms of the executive order on masks in Orange County, there is really no enforcement element to it. Mayor Jerry Demings made it clear that he’s not interested in enforcing it criminally. Rather, it is his, and our, hope that peer pressure will encourage people to wear masks in public and that responsible residents won’t patronize businesses where the mask order is not being followed.

The varying levels of implementation in different jurisdictions is what Geoff Luebkemann, Senior Vice President of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, says is difficult to follow.

“That is a concern, and certainly in a perfect world, people would comply and do the right thing and respect the science without putting an undue burden on law enforcement that is the last thing any of us want to see,” Luebkemann said.

The goal with keeping our noses and mouths covered is to have a healthier and safer community. Luebkemann says.

“It is not a political statement, it is a public health intervention,” he says.

“We have been lucky so far,” Commissioner Desloge says. “I would like to keep it that way and if this is the inconvenience that manages to keep us there, I am fine with that. It is a little bit like seat-belts, nobody likes them, most of us agree they save lives.”

Desloge says prior to the commission’s mandate approval, they observed other mandates across the state. There are exemptions to the mandate.

