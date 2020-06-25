Advertisement

Myrtle the sea turtle returns to the ocean after a month of rehabilitation

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A special send-off took place at Alligator Point Thursday as Myrtle the sea turtle was released back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Myrtle has spent the last month rehabilitating at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab. She was found injured and caught in a fisherman’s net in May.

"A local fisherman pulls up, and he's got a sea turtle in the back of the truck," said Cypress Rudlow, Executive Director of the marine lab. "He says hey, I caught that and figured we'd bring it to you."

Rudloe and the team at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab found a wound on Myrtle’s neck. They spent every day treating it, giving her antibiotics, keeping her clean and fed and giving her time to heal.

On Thursday, she finally released back into the gulf.

While homecomings for these animals are always celebrated, this one is something special.

"Myrtle is a Kemps Ridley Sea Turtle, which is the rarest and most endangered of all seven species of sea turtles," said Michelle Darpel.

Darpel is the Director of Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol. She says there are fewer than seven to nine thousand female Kemps Ridley Sea Turtles in the world.

"It's a magical experience, it really is," Darpel added.

Thursday’s send-off was filled with cheers and waves goodbye as dozens welcomed Myrtle back to her home.

Rudloe says he hopes she can set an example for others why it's important to take care of the environment and marine life.

"Educate people about marine life, to protect them by giving them that experience," Rudloe said. "To see how people are excited and an appreciation for marine life and nature, it kind of makes up for the days that are really hard."

The animal advocates say nesting season for sea turtles extends until the end of August into September. That’s why they say it’s important to remember to “leave no trace,” picking up before you leave the beach, breaking down sandcastles or filling in holes. They also say it helps sea turtles make their way to the ocean if beaches are kept dark at night.

The organizations say, if you see an injured sea turtle or catch one on accident, don’t try to touch it. Instead, call the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab or Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida jumps a record 8,942 coronavirus cases overnight 6/26/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida is up a record 8,942 coronavirus cases from yesterday, including 52 new cases in Leon County.

News

Florida suspends alcohol service at bars statewide

Updated: 1 hours ago
A surprise move from Florida's DBPR as COVID cases continue to surge.

News

One dead, another injured in Orange Ave. and S. Adams St. crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday, according to police.

News

Hannah's Friday Morning Forecast: June 26, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier says it's going to be a hot one this weekend.

News

What's Brewing? June 26, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 26, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 26, 2020.

News

Tallahassee attorney, State Attorney disagree on precedent regarding releasing bodycam footage of shootings

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Tallahassee attorney Mutaqee Akbar believes releasing bodycam footage from the death’s of Tony McDade and Mychael Johnson would bring closure for the community.

News

TMH experts discuss COVID-19 facts during virtual forum

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
A frank conversation on COVID-19 with no strings attached; the Village Square hosted “COVID in Tallahassee: A Politics-Free Status Report” Thursday night on Facebook Live.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Swofford’s retirement comes with uneven legacy

Updated: 14 hours ago
Thursday, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford announced he will retire this time next year after almost a quarter-century on the job.

News

Leon County citizens react to day one of mandatory masks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Some Leon County residents tell WCTV they have no problems wearing a mask while inside; they say they’re glad the county made this step to keep everyone healthy.

College

Rattlers’ rival Wildcats making move to SWAC

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida A&M’s biggest rival, Bethune-Cookman University, has announced they will be leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic for the Southwestern Athletic Conference in time for the 2021/22 athletic season.