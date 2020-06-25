Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, June 25 - Evening Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another day of showers and storms, but no storms were severe warned Thursday afternoon. The rain odds will continue to decrease with a drop in daytime heating with lows in the 70s again Friday morning.

The Saharan Air Layer dust will likely stick around Friday as high pressure at the surface and aloft moves into the region. Rain chances will decrease Friday to near 30 percent with highs reaching into the middle 90s inland. Heat indices could reach into the triple digits in some locations.

Rain chances will remain low this weekend with highs in the mid 90s inland. Rain chances creep back up during the work week with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

