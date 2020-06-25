Rattlers announce replacement game against Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has announced they will play Jackson State on September 12 of this year as a replacement game after Southern University canceled their originally scheduled matchup with the Rattlers.

FAMU says the Rattlers will travel to Jackson, Mississippi for the Sept. 12 matchup.

“We are excited that we were able to replace the game quickly once the game with Southern was cancelled,” FAMU VP/Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “This will be a nice trip for our fans to still make a trip into SWAC Country. Thanks to Jackson State Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson for working with us to make the game happen.”

The Rattlers and Tigers have met 19 times previously; JSU holds the all-time series lead, 10-7-2. The two teams last met in 2018, with the Tigers escaping Bragg with an 18-16 victory.

FAMU’s last win against Jackson State came in 2003.

