Tallahassee Police arrest man for shooting after body found in Gadsden County

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that reportedly happened on Pullen Road.

According to police, TPD received information on the crime on Wednesday from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, saying they were told by a witness that a shooting occurred in a townhouse on Pullen Road that had not yet been reported.

Officials say a search warrant had been obtained and an investigation followed.

Authorities say the investigation uncovered details of a shooting that apparently occurred in the early-morning hours of June 24, and led investigators to a body in Gadsden County.

TPD says 38-year-old Rohn Vause was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

Court records indicate Vause lives at Botany Woods Townhomes off Pullen Road. A WCTV crew discovered crime tape blocking off the outside of one of the homes.

A neighbor said he noticed a heavy police presence Wednesday evening, as officers combed for evidence.

“It definitely looked pretty serious, they searched three separate vehicles on property, they looked in the garbage, they canvassed it pretty bad,” he said.

WCTV received a tip about a body discovered off Drake Acres Road near Lake Talquin. Neighbors there said a Tallahassee Police Forensics truck was parked there overnight and into Thursday.

The connection between Vause and the Gadsden County location remains unclear.

Vause is being charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (x2) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another charge for mishandling human remains was added later.

Vause is expected in court Friday for his first appearance.

Authorities say the victim is an adult male, but has not been identified.

TPD says WCSO and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.

Officials say despite an arrest being made, elements of the case are still open. Tallahassee Police Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

