UPDATE: Woman missing since June 17 found safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says 38-year-old Melissa Hill has been found safe and unharmed.

TPD says before she was found, Hill was last seen on June 17 near the Tallahassee Airport.

Authorities say Hill was last seen wearing a white shirt and flower print pants.

According to officials, Hill is approximately 5′6″, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD.

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are seeking information on the whereabouts of 38-year-old Melissa Hill. (Tallahassee Police Department)

