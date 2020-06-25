UPDATE: Woman missing since June 17 found safe
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says 38-year-old Melissa Hill has been found safe and unharmed.
TPD says before she was found, Hill was last seen on June 17 near the Tallahassee Airport.
Authorities say Hill was last seen wearing a white shirt and flower print pants.
According to officials, Hill is approximately 5′6″, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call TPD.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.