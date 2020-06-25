Valdosta protesters push to rename streets

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A group of protesters in Valdosta are pushing to have streets that were named after slave owners and Ku Klux Klan leaders from the 1900′s renamed.

The group is requesting 36 street names throughout the city and county including Patterson, Ashley and Forrest streets.

"We need to have a serious conversation with our communal leaders from the county as well as the city," Dr. Michael Noll, co-founder of Coalition for Peace and Justice, said. "We also have to have a conversation about street names like Forrest Street in town, which are named after, in this case, the first grand wizard of the KKK."

Dr. Noll is one of two activists spearheading the street movement.

"This is from a German perspective: If you would ask someone in the family of Anne Frank to live on the street that is named after a well-known Nazi, you would not be able to breathe," he said.

Valdosta spokesperson Ashlyn Johnson says in order for the group to have a street in the city renamed, they’re tasked with getting a petition signed by at least 60% of property owners on each street.

"Our city engineering department is willing to sit down and hear anybody out, and that application is open to anybody that would want to petition a street to be renamed," she said.

Valdosta resident Elnora Lynn tells WCTV she has lived on Forrest Street for about 50 years. She was not familiar with the history behind the street name until Wednesday, but she says she would be happy to sign the petition if she's asked.

“I want KKK out of it. But I’m just...that’s just me,” Lynn said.

The list of signatures then goes back to the city for a review.

"There are costs associated with street renaming as far as taking down signs and replacing them, as well as advertising costs," Johnson said.

Co-leader of the group, DJ Davis, says protesters have donated about $1,000 to their efforts in getting streets renamed so far and plan to post a GoFundMe page next week.

He says Forrest Street alone will cost just over $3,000.

Following a review, the proposal is then passed to the City Council for a vote.

The same group of protesters is also petitioning to have a monument added to the Historical Courthouse lawn to balance out the Confederate memorial.

They plan to meet with city and county leaders for a town hall on July 5 at 3 p.m. at McKey Park across from the Valdosta Middle School track.

