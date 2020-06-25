News
Weather
Sports
Rescan Information
Open For Business
ShareIt!
Livestream
Home
News
Basketball
Crime
Education
High School
International
Investigation
Mlb
National
National
Nfl
Politics
Regional
Sports
State
Traffic
Travel
Trending
Weather
Weather
Eye Cams
Pinpoint Radar Plus
Map Room
Severe Weather Center
Hurricane Headquarters
Sports
College
Seminoles
Rattlers
Blazers
Eagles
FHSAA
GHSA
Highlight Of The Week
Fish & Game Forecast
Scoreboard
Livestream
Politics
Election Results
Whats Brewing
Community
Gas Prices
Arrests
In The Spotlight
Eye On Health
Health Alert
Open For Business
Rescan Information
Contests
Recipes
Shop | Double Dollar Deals
Shop | Ask The Experts
Shop | VIP Player's Card
Shop | Wellness Club
Live Events
ShareIt!
Contact Us
Careers
Internships
WCTV-2
In The Spotlight Agreement Form
Submit A News Tip
WCTV Daily Email
Military Greetings
MomsEveryday
Proud To Be Local
COVID-19 Map
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Usual Suspects
Dr. Oz
Apartment Guide
Holiday Vacations
Tallahassee Skyview
Advertisement
What’s Brewing? June 25, 2020
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT
|
Updated: 3 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
What’s Brewing? June 25, 2020
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire after 2020-21 athletic year
Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By
Pat Mueller
Swofford’s 24 years in the position made him the longest-tenured commissioner in the conference’s 67-year history.
News
UPDATE: Lawsuit against Leon County mask order filed in court
Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By
Monica Casey
Chair of the Leon County Republican Party Evan Power says he is suing the Leon County Commission after they passed an ordinance that will require masks to be worn inside public businesses.
News
Leon County mask ordinance: What you need to know
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Pat Mueller
Leon County’s mask mandate, which the board of county commissioners passed unanimously Tuesday, went into effect Thursday.
News
Coronavirus numbers breakdown 6/25/20
Updated: 1 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's noon show.
News
Florida jobless claims up slightly last week
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Jim Turner
Florida’s 93,394 claims filed last week trailed only the 287,354 posted in California and the 124,283 in Georgia.
Latest News
News
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy
Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
News
What's Brewing? June 25, 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show.
News
Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: June 25, 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020.
News
Leon County Booking Report: June 24, 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 24, 2020.
News
Masks mandates across the state-but who is enforcing?
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Who is enforcing Leon County's mandatory mask policy?