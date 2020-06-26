Advertisement

Biden says he’d use executive powers to force Americans to wear masks in public

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, listens as Carlette Brooks, owner of Carlette's Hideaway, a soul food restaurant, talks during a meeting with small business owners, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Yeadon, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, listens as Carlette Brooks, owner of Carlette's Hideaway, a soul food restaurant, talks during a meeting with small business owners, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Yeadon, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (WOWT)
By Grace Segers
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he "would do everything possible" to ensure that Americans wear masks in public if elected president. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, told CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA that wearing a mask in public helps to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I would go back to making sure that everybody had masks," Biden said. Both he and the interviewer wore masks and stood eight feet apart.

“The one thing we do know is that these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody in public be wearing that masks,” Biden continued. “I would do everything possible to make it required that people have to wear masks in public.”

The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing masks in public areas where social distancing is hard to maintain. On its website, the CDC says that "cloth masks may slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."

Biden sought to distinguish himself from President Trump, who has rarely been seen wearing a mask in public. Mr. Trump has also appeared at several events in recent weeks where there was limited social distancing and mask-wearing among attendees.

Asked by KDKA’s Ken Rice whether he could imagine accepting the Democratic nomination in a virtual convention — in an “empty room” or “on YouTube” — Biden responded, “I can’t say for sure, but it’s probable that will be the case.” The Republican National Convention is proceeding in-person in Jacksonville, Florida, despite coronavirus concerns.

However, Biden said that he would not wear a mask while being inaugurated, noting that he could be appropriately distanced from people while taking the oath of office.

"You don't have to have a crowd," Biden said, referring to the large crowd which typically attends a presidential inauguration.

Biden also drew a contrast with Mr. Trump, who held an indoor rally in Tulsa Saturday and spoke at an indoor rally in Arizona this week. Biden said he could not imagine holding indoor rallies for the time being.

“I don’t see that happening,” Biden said.

For more on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police investigating homicide on Pensacola Street

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of Pensacola Street.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU’s conference exit officially begins after MEAC receives letter of resignation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas said the conference has received FAMU’s resignation letter to officially begin the exit process.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Chiles volleyball returns to court after second-round exit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This week, the Chiles Timberwolves volleyball team began voluntary summer workouts.

News

Manslaughter suspect makes first appearance in court

Updated: 11 hours ago
Manslaughter suspect, Rohn Vause, made his first appearance in court on Friday.

News

Tallahassee bars left searching for answers after state order

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tallahassee bars and breweries are frustrated at being told to shut back down, after being open for only 21 days.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Pillow’s tenure as head Lady Rattler off to unprecedented start

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
As you might imagine any coaching search would be in 2020, the vetting and hiring of Shalon Pillow as the head coach of the Florida A&M women’s basketball program was anything but traditional.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 26 - Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Friday was hazy with not a lot of rain and storms, but will it be the same for the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

News

‘Is this really happening?‘: Tallahassee bars left searching for answers after state order

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey and Jacob Murphey
Tallahassee bars and breweries are frustrated at being told to shut back down, after being open for only 21 days.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Remembering the lives of Vicki Sims and Oluwatoyin Salau

Updated: 14 hours ago
Remembering the lives of Vicki Sims and Oluwatoyin Salau

News

Charles' Friday Evening Forecast: June 26, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, June 26.