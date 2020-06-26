Advertisement

Donations being accepted for La. baby in NICU, mother who died from COVID-19 complications

Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.
Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.(Family)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Allie Guidry.

A GoFundMe online donation fund says Guidry experienced complications after contracting COVID-19. She died Thursday, June 25, the fund says.

Doctors were able to save Guidry’s child, a baby girl named Madeline, who is preterm and being treated in a NICU, the fund says.

The fund says donated money will pay for medical bills accrued for Guidry’s treatment and for costs associated with Madeline’s NICU stay.

The money will also help cover funeral expenses for Guidry, the fund says.

Donate by clicking the link here.

A man who says he was Guidry’s family member in a Facebook post wrote that Guidry was 29 at the time of her death.

“God bless you all and may Allie find peace in His everlasting and divine presence. I also ask the Lord to provide comfort to Allie’s mother, children, and fiancee. Amen,” he said.

WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

