Florida News Digest

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars Friday after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago. The Florida agency that governs bars announced the ban on Twitter just minutes after the Department of Health reported 8,942 new confirmed cases, topping the previous record of 5,500 set Wednesday. State officials have attributed much of the new outbreak to young adults flocking to bars after they reopened in most of the state about a month ago, with many of them ignoring social distancing restrictions aimed at lowering the virus’s spread. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 274 words. UPCOMING: 600 words with AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS

AUSTIN, Texas — When Texas began lifting coronavirus restrictions, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t wear a mask. He wouldn’t let mayors enact extra precautions during one of America’s swiftest efforts to reopen. He pointed out that the White House backed his plan and gave assurances there were safe ways to go out again. Two months later, a sharp reversal is unfolding as the number of confirmed infections surges. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 871 words with AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

TRAIN PROJECT-DEATH — Authorities say one worker died while working on the Virgin Trains project in Orlando.

HELICOPTER CRASH — Authorities say a helicopter pilot transporting building materials survived a crash near a Florida park.

WEST NILE VIRUS-FLORIDA — As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Miami-Dade County, health officials are also warning residents of a mosquito-borne infection.

IN SPORTS:

BKN--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida next month. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. Sent: 475 words, photos. DEVELOPING

____

