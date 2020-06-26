Advertisement

Florida suspends alcohol service at bars statewide

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.

The department made the announcement via Twitter Friday morning, soon after the Department of Health reported another record number of coronavirus cases.

DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears tells WCTV the order is for standalone bars only, not restaurants that serve alcohol.

The DOH said there were 8,942 positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, shattering previous highs. Until now, the highest number of cases was about 5,500, reported earlier this week.

“Based on 8500+ new cases and this recent spike, DBPR felt it was prudent to close the bars to arrest this surge in cases,” Secretary Beshears told WCTV.

The governor ordered the closure of bars across Florida on March 17 as part of the shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19. Bars were allowed to start serving again June 5 in the second phase of the governor’s reopening plan. State guidelines called for half capacity inside and full capacity outside, with seated service only and social distancing between tables.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates and reaction.

