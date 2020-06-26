Georgia Gov. Kemp signs hate crime bill into law

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the state’s hate crime bill into law on Friday.

The bill, also known as House Bill 426, passed the Senate by a 47-6 vote and the House by a 127-38 vote.

The bill sharpens penalties and sentences when someone is convicted of a hate crime.

You can read the full bill below, or by clicking here.

