Georgia Gov. Kemp signs hate crime bill into law
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the state’s hate crime bill into law on Friday.
The bill, also known as House Bill 426, passed the Senate by a 47-6 vote and the House by a 127-38 vote.
The bill sharpens penalties and sentences when someone is convicted of a hate crime.
You can read the full bill below, or by clicking here.
GA Hate Crimes by WCTV Digital Team on Scribd
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.