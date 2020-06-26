Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Miami forward Derrick Jones Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus. His result came in shortly after the Heat and other NBA teams began mandatory testing in preparation for next month’s resumption of the season. Jones still plans to play when the Heat get back on the floor at the Disney complex near Orlando next month. The league expected there would be positive results when mandating testing for the virus began this week by all 22 teams that will be participating in the restarted season.

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov started his hockey life as a 4-year-old for the Tappara club in his hometown of Tampere, Finland. Two decades later, Barkov is investing in his roots. Barkov has become the third-largest investor in the Tappara club. The exact amount Barkov paid for his ownership share was not disclosed. The news comes as Barkov and the Panthers are preparing to return to the ice sometime this summer as one of 24 teams that will take part in the resumption of the NHL season.

UNDATED (AP) — Three weeks into its return to competitive golf, the PGA Tour is on notice. Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson were among five players who have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship, even though only one of them has tested positive for the coronavirus. The caddies of Koepka and Graeme McDowell tested positive, so both players withdrew as a precaution to other players. So did Koepka's younger brother. Simpson withdrew when he learned a family member had tested positive. And Cameron Champ tested positive on Tuesday. The tour says there has been seven positive tests out of 2,757 given in three weeks on the PGA Tour and developmental Korn Ferry Tour.

UNDATED (AP) — Brooks Koepka chose to withdraw from the Travelers Championship because his caddie tested positive for the coronavirus. The four-time major champion feels even worse for his younger brother. Chase Koepka is trying to make it on the Challenge Tour in Europe, just like his brother once did. He made it through a Monday qualifier for a PGA Tour event. Both withdrew out of caution from being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Brooks Koepka says he feels responsible for putting his brother in that position. His brother had no place to stay Monday night after qualifying so Koepka had him stay in his house.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say that dealing with racial matters will be a shared goal during the resumed season. The league and union announced Wednesday that they will “take collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice” when the season restarts at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida next month. Specific plans have not been finalized.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer will open its World Cup-style return tournament in Florida on July 8 with a double header. Orlando City will play expansion Inter Miami in the first match, followed by a game between the Chicago Fire and Nashville SC. The games will be the first time the league has been in action since play was shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus. The defending champion Seattle Sounders open play against the Earthquakes on July 10. All games will be played without fans in attendance at the sports complex at Walt Disney World.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson says he is going to redshirt this coming season. Donaldson made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “After talking to family and the coaching staff I decided to redshirt and focus on me this season.” He has started 34 games at Miami in his first three seasons, including 12 last year at left guard. That is more starts at Miami than any other player on the current roster.