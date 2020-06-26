Leon County citizens react to day one of mandatory masks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to require those who are in public buildings, churches, or public transportation to wear a face mask.

Entering a public building or public transportation without a mask could result in fines of up to $250 or a citation.

Some Leon County residents tell WCTV they have no problems wearing a mask while inside; they say they’re glad the county made this step to keep everyone healthy.

“It’s fine like I don’t have a problem with it, I think it’s a good idea,” said Shelly Ford.

Amelia Jennings says it is necessary right now to wear a mask.

“I think that’s a good step to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Jennings.

Others tell WCTV they wish the county would have stepped in much sooner.

“I feel like it should have already been done way back because it’s more people that do it it’s the best way we can prevent it,” said Mr. Peacock, a Leon County resident.

And although the penalty for not wearing a mask in public buildings could result in fines or a citation, some say they don’t mind as long as it keeps everyone safe.

“Like most people, you don’t want to have to but then again you don’t want to get people sick and if it’s the law now then of course I’m going to do it,” said Fred Sharpton.

The mask requirement stays in effect until the county votes to repeal the ordinance.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.