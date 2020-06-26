Advertisement

Manslaughter suspect makes first appearance in court

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Manslaughter suspect, Rohn Vause, made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Vause is facing six charges: One count of manslaughter, one count of mishandling human remains, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents released Friday explain how the body was found across county lines in Gadsden County.

According to court documents, a fight broke out between Vause and the victim at the Botany Woods Townhomes off Pullen Road, where Vause lived.

The victim reportedly stayed with Vause at the apartment homes.

Vause reportedly told investigators he believed the victim staged a burglary to hide that he had stolen drugs and a gun from Vause.

Court documents state that Vause told police that during the fight, the victim pulled out a gun and when Vause wrestled the gun away it accidentally was discharged, killing the victim.

Investigators say Vause then put the body in the bed of his truck and dumped the victim’s belongings at the Baymont Suites, located on North Monroe.

Vause then drove the victim’s body to a rural neighborhood near Lake Talquin in Gadsden County, where he buried the victim.

Vause told police that he and another person buried the victim approximately four to five feet deep and covered the victim with wood fencing.

Court documents say video evidence from the Baymont Suites shows Vause and another person throwing items into the dumpster the morning of June 24.

Investigators are still on the lookout for the person who is said to help Vause dispose of the body.

During Vause’s first court appearance Friday, a judge ruled that no bond will be set on the manslaughter charge pending a hearing.

The judge also ruled Vause is not allowed to speak with the victim’s family or any witnesses connected to the case.

