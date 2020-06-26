Advertisement

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Brandon Police Assistant Chief Chris Butts says the suspect, identified as Vincent Ogiamien, raped two people, stole several cars, and shot a woman overnight in Brandon.

After these incidents, police were led on a chase into Jackson where Ogiamien crashed at I-20 and Terry Road.

Police records indicate Ogiamien was released from the Rankin County Jail on Thursday afternoon after a DUI arrest. He has been booked seven times in Rankin County for crimes including motor vehicle theft, drugs, and fleeing police.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Ogiamien was released from jail because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butts says Ogiamien was released from jail around 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. is when he forced his way into a woman’s vehicle to try and sexually assault her. She eventually got out and Ogiamien drove off in her car, according to Butts.

A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.
A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)

Later that night, police say he kicked in a door at an apartment and sexually assaulted someone before going back to Jackson and stealing another vehicle.

Butts says Ogiamien wound up back in Brandon at a gas station and tried to sexually assault the clerk. He and another person at the gas station got into an altercation and shot at each other.

After that, Ogiamien is accused of entering another home and shooting a woman. The condition of that woman is unknown.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, another woman was sexually assaulted in Brandon.

Ogiamien was eventually spotted by an officer on Hwy 18 in Brandon when the chase began.

He is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, auto burglary, and aggravated assault. Ogiamien could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Chiles volleyball returns to court after second-round exit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This week, the Chiles Timberwolves volleyball team began voluntary summer workouts.

National Politics

Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

News

Manslaughter suspect makes first appearance in court

Updated: 11 hours ago
Manslaughter suspect, Rohn Vause, made his first appearance in court on Friday.

News

Tallahassee bars left searching for answers after state order

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tallahassee bars and breweries are frustrated at being told to shut back down, after being open for only 21 days.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Pillow’s tenure as head Lady Rattler off to unprecedented start

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
As you might imagine any coaching search would be in 2020, the vetting and hiring of Shalon Pillow as the head coach of the Florida A&M women’s basketball program was anything but traditional.

National

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Allison Maass and Timothy Knapp, Gray DC
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the change alongside his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.