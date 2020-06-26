Advertisement

Rattlers’ rival Wildcats making move to SWAC

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s biggest rival, Bethune-Cookman University, has announced they will be leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic for the Southwestern Athletic Conference in time for the 2021/22 athletic season.

The Wildcats will join the Rattlers in the SWAC, after FAMU announced their move earlier this month.

BCU has been a member of the MEAC since 1979, and is the longest-tenured full-time non-founding member of the conference.

Following BCU’s announcement on Thursday, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference issued a statement acknowledging Bethune-Cookman’s plans to leave the conference.

“The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference acknowledges that Bethune-Cookman University has decided to leave the conference after June 30, 2021 but is also determined to continue its mission of being a viable NCAA Division I conference.”

BCU is fifth full member institution to leave the conference since 2018, joining FAMU, North Carolina A&T (Big South), Hampton (Big South), and Savannah State (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).

The departure the Wildcats leaves just six football members in the MEAC, along with eight full members of the conference.

Both FAMU and BCU will become full members of the SWAC in the summer of 2021.

