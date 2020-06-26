Advertisement

Tallahassee attorney, State Attorney disagree on precedent regarding releasing bodycam footage of shootings

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee attorney Mutaqee Akbar believes releasing bodycam footage from the death’s of Tony McDade and Mychael Johnson would bring closure for the community.

”I don’t think these families should be left in the dark and I don’t think the community should be left in the dark,” Akbar said. “Especially when it comes down to the behavior of law enforcement or the lack thereof and the interaction with citizens.”

Akbar filed suit against State Attorney Jack Campbell and the City of Tallahassee on Wednesday to release the tapes which, Campbell says, are protected.

”Right now, both of those are currently criminal cases that are pending,” Campbell told WCTV on Thursday. “We’ll try to take them in front of a grand jury. I’ve laid out publicly that I believe that there’s an exemption to 119.”

That statute states that certain information maintained by state agencies is exempt from public disclosure.

Akbar says that lack of precedent regarding body camera footage allows Campbell to interpret the statute the way he sees fit.

”I don’t agree with them, that they can just make a blanket statement saying that it’s a criminal investigation. Because criminal investigation is specifically defined to say that there has to be good faith that they’re going to either prosecute or arrest the people are a part of that investigation,” Akbar said.

But, Campbell points to footage that was and wasn’t released from the Parkland shooting as an example of precedent.

”The school board video was released to the media but all the cop cams were not because it was once again collected for criminal investigation,” Campbell explained.

WCTV has also made several requests to get the bodycam footage from the McDade and Johnson cases. We’ve also requested the footage from the officer-involved shooting in May that killed Wilbon Woodward, but have yet to receive any of it.

