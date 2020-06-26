Tallahassee authorities on scene of crash that has Thomasville Road shut down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee Fire Department are on the scene of a traffic crash on Thomasville Road and Waverly Road.

Authorities say the road is shut down, and will be for “a while.”

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time what the accident was, what caused the accident, how many people are involved and what the extent of any injuries are.

TPD is currently investigating a crash that occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Thomasville and Waverly roads. The southbound lanes of Thomasville Road will be closed for the next several hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nZDMk9R3RS — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) June 26, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.

