Advertisement

Tallahassee authorities on scene of crash that has Thomasville Road shut down

The Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee Fire Department are on the scene of a traffic crash on Thomasville Road and Waverly Road.
The Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee Fire Department are on the scene of a traffic crash on Thomasville Road and Waverly Road.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee Fire Department are on the scene of a traffic crash on Thomasville Road and Waverly Road.

Authorities say the road is shut down, and will be for “a while.”

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time what the accident was, what caused the accident, how many people are involved and what the extent of any injuries are.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police investigating homicide on Pensacola Street

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of Pensacola Street.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU’s conference exit officially begins after MEAC receives letter of resignation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas said the conference has received FAMU’s resignation letter to officially begin the exit process.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Chiles volleyball returns to court after second-round exit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This week, the Chiles Timberwolves volleyball team began voluntary summer workouts.

News

Manslaughter suspect makes first appearance in court

Updated: 11 hours ago
Manslaughter suspect, Rohn Vause, made his first appearance in court on Friday.

News

Tallahassee bars left searching for answers after state order

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tallahassee bars and breweries are frustrated at being told to shut back down, after being open for only 21 days.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Pillow’s tenure as head Lady Rattler off to unprecedented start

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
As you might imagine any coaching search would be in 2020, the vetting and hiring of Shalon Pillow as the head coach of the Florida A&M women’s basketball program was anything but traditional.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 26 - Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Friday was hazy with not a lot of rain and storms, but will it be the same for the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

News

‘Is this really happening?‘: Tallahassee bars left searching for answers after state order

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey and Jacob Murphey
Tallahassee bars and breweries are frustrated at being told to shut back down, after being open for only 21 days.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Remembering the lives of Vicki Sims and Oluwatoyin Salau

Updated: 14 hours ago
Remembering the lives of Vicki Sims and Oluwatoyin Salau

News

Charles' Friday Evening Forecast: June 26, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, June 26.