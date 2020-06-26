One dead, another injured in Orange Ave. and S. Adams St. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man has died and another is recovering from their injuries after a crash early Friday morning at the intersection of Orange Avenue and South Adams Street.

The crash happened around 2 a.m., according to police. Police say one of the vehicles was traveling south on Adams Street, while the other was traveling west on Orange Avenue.

The intersection was closed as a result of the crash, since that’s where the vehicles collided, and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

The driver of the vehicle traveling on Orange Avenue was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police. The other driver was also taken to the hospital, and they’re expected to be OK, police say.

TPD says its Traffic Homicide Investigators are on the case.

If you witnessed the crash but did not speak to police, you can call TPD at 850-891-4200 and ask for the Traffic Homicide Unit. You can stay anonymous by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD says this is still an active investigation.

