Advertisement

One dead, another injured in Orange Ave. and S. Adams St. crash

The Tallahassee Police Department says a man has died and another is recovering from their injuries after a crash early Friday morning at the intersection of Orange Avenue and South Adams Street.
The Tallahassee Police Department says a man has died and another is recovering from their injuries after a crash early Friday morning at the intersection of Orange Avenue and South Adams Street.(WCTV)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man has died and another is recovering from their injuries after a crash early Friday morning at the intersection of Orange Avenue and South Adams Street.

The crash happened around 2 a.m., according to police. Police say one of the vehicles was traveling south on Adams Street, while the other was traveling west on Orange Avenue.

The intersection was closed as a result of the crash, since that’s where the vehicles collided, and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

The driver of the vehicle traveling on Orange Avenue was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police. The other driver was also taken to the hospital, and they’re expected to be OK, police say.

TPD says its Traffic Homicide Investigators are on the case.

If you witnessed the crash but did not speak to police, you can call TPD at 850-891-4200 and ask for the Traffic Homicide Unit. You can stay anonymous by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD says this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida jumps a record 8,942 coronavirus cases overnight 6/26/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida is up a record 8,942 coronavirus cases from yesterday, including 52 new cases in Leon County.

News

Florida suspends alcohol service at bars statewide

Updated: 1 hours ago
A surprise move from Florida's DBPR as COVID cases continue to surge.

News

Hannah's Friday Morning Forecast: June 26, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier says it's going to be a hot one this weekend.

News

What's Brewing? June 26, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 26, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 26, 2020.

News

Tallahassee attorney, State Attorney disagree on precedent regarding releasing bodycam footage of shootings

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Tallahassee attorney Mutaqee Akbar believes releasing bodycam footage from the death’s of Tony McDade and Mychael Johnson would bring closure for the community.

News

TMH experts discuss COVID-19 facts during virtual forum

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
A frank conversation on COVID-19 with no strings attached; the Village Square hosted “COVID in Tallahassee: A Politics-Free Status Report” Thursday night on Facebook Live.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Swofford’s retirement comes with uneven legacy

Updated: 14 hours ago
Thursday, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford announced he will retire this time next year after almost a quarter-century on the job.

News

Leon County citizens react to day one of mandatory masks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Some Leon County residents tell WCTV they have no problems wearing a mask while inside; they say they’re glad the county made this step to keep everyone healthy.

College

Rattlers’ rival Wildcats making move to SWAC

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida A&M’s biggest rival, Bethune-Cookman University, has announced they will be leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic for the Southwestern Athletic Conference in time for the 2021/22 athletic season.