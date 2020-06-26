TMH experts discuss COVID-19 facts during virtual forum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A frank conversation on COVID-19 with no strings attached; the Village Square hosted “COVID in Tallahassee: A Politics-Free Status Report” Thursday night on Facebook Live.

The forum was facilitated by longtime journalist Skip Foster and included input by officials with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Because of the amount of information on the virus, the folks at Village Square wanted to get the facts straight from the horse’s mouth.

TMH CEO Mark O’Bryant says the current rise in cases is not a surprise; they figured the numbers would go up after Memorial Day when people began to let their guard down and gather in groups again.

However, right now in Tallahassee, he says we’re not seeing the same amount of hospital admissions as we did before.

In fact, TMH currently only has two patients with COVID-19; something he says is an anomaly and is different from what’s happening in other parts of the state.

“Tracing across the state, I talked to a bunch of CEOs today, they are having increases of COVID activity, and in other communities, some large communities, some pretty significant jumps in the number of COVID cases and hospitalized COVID cases,” O’Bryant said.

He says Tallahassee might be in a bubble right now, but warns that bubble will pop eventually.

Also in on the conversation was the man at the center of caring for the sickest of the sick at TMH: Critical Care Dr. Carlos Campo.

Campo explained why we aren’t seeing as many people be hospitalized, saying it’s because of who is getting infected.

Initially, patients were older, ranging from their 50s-70s, but now the demographics have changed to people in their 30s.

”So, of course, if the population that is getting infected is healthier and younger to begin with. The rate of admission to the hospital and the ICU is going to be less than the older population that tends to have more medical conditions,” he explained.

This doesn’t mean Tallahassee is out of the woods. In fact, it creates another worry; Campo says the young people will eventually bring it back to their older family members and only time will tell how bad things will get.

