Chiles volleyball returns to court after second-round exit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week, the Chiles Timberwolves volleyball team began voluntary summer workouts.

The Timberwolves return a solid core from a group that pulled a first-round upset in Region 1 and then took the #2 seed in the region, Buchholz, to five sets.

Senior Riley Cowart said Chiles missed some time this summer because of the pandemic, but she does not expect that to be an issue when the season starts.

“Usually, we play two times a week,” Cowart said, “But a lot of us have been playing on our own. We’re doing a lot of beach practices. The indoor girls who play club, they’ve been able to go to their club practices. We’ve all been able to play, we just haven’t all been together.”

The deepest run Chiles has been in the postseason is state runner-up, which happened in 2005 under head coach Chad Davis

