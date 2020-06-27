DeSantis signs 15 bills, budget awaits action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday signed 15 bills from this year’s legislative session, including a measure aimed at helping protect firefighters from cancer-causing chemicals.

Most of the newly signed measures were low profile during the session that ended in March, but the firefighter-protection bill (SB 1092) had support from state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who serves as the state fire marshal.

“Floridians depend on their local firefighters every day to come to their aid at a moment’s notice,” Sen. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who sponsored the measure with Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, said in a statement after the bill passed in March.

“This bill ensures that we are coming to their aid every day to keep them safe from cancer-causing residue on their equipment.”

DeSantis this month has gradually signed bills but has not acted on a proposed $93.2 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts Wednesday.

DeSantis, who has line-item veto power, will need to act on the spending plan before Wednesday. He also issued a veto Saturday, nixing a public-records bill (SB 1292). He said the bill was a “nullity” because it was tied to a juvenile-justice bill that did not pass during the session.

