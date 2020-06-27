FAMU’s conference exit officially begins after MEAC receives letter of resignation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Friday, the MEAC held a press conference to address concerns over the future of the conference, following the recent votes of three members to leave after the 2020/21 season.

At the outset of the Zoom call, the MEAC said they are hiring a consultant firm to look at adding new members.

After the upcoming school year, only six schools will be football members.

The consultants will include Predominately White Institutions in their search.

MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas said the conference has received FAMU’s resignation letter to officially begin the exit process.

As far as the financial future, in the short term, the commissioner said those schools will see an increase in revenue distribution.

“Our revenue streams are consistent,” Thomas said. “So it will increase the financial distributions for the remaining members of our conference when we hopefully admit others to the conference Then, hopefully, the revenue will increase as well.”

Outside of football, the conference still has work to do; there are sports that would fall below the NCAA minimum requirement for automatic qualifier status, such as baseball; as it is currently slated, the MEAC presumably would only have five baseball schools at the beginning of the 2021/22 academic year.

In the summer of 2021, the MEAC will see the departures of FAMU (SWAC), Bethune-Cookman (SWAC), and North Carolina A&T (Big South). Since 2018, five schools have either left or voted to leave the conference.

