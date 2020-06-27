Advertisement

FAMU’s conference exit officially begins after MEAC receives letter of resignation

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Friday, the MEAC held a press conference to address concerns over the future of the conference, following the recent votes of three members to leave after the 2020/21 season.

At the outset of the Zoom call, the MEAC said they are hiring a consultant firm to look at adding new members.

After the upcoming school year, only six schools will be football members.

The consultants will include Predominately White Institutions in their search.

MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas said the conference has received FAMU’s resignation letter to officially begin the exit process.

As far as the financial future, in the short term, the commissioner said those schools will see an increase in revenue distribution.

“Our revenue streams are consistent,” Thomas said. “So it will increase the financial distributions for the remaining members of our conference when we hopefully admit others to the conference Then, hopefully, the revenue will increase as well.”

Outside of football, the conference still has work to do; there are sports that would fall below the NCAA minimum requirement for automatic qualifier status, such as baseball; as it is currently slated, the MEAC presumably would only have five baseball schools at the beginning of the 2021/22 academic year.

In the summer of 2021, the MEAC will see the departures of FAMU (SWAC), Bethune-Cookman (SWAC), and North Carolina A&T (Big South). Since 2018, five schools have either left or voted to leave the conference.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Chiles volleyball returns to court after second-round exit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This week, the Chiles Timberwolves volleyball team began voluntary summer workouts.

Sports

Pillow’s tenure as head Lady Rattler off to unprecedented start

Updated: 11 hours ago
Pillow believes the Rattlers’ resources allow for a remodel, as opposed to a rebuild.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Pillow’s tenure as head Lady Rattler off to unprecedented start

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
As you might imagine any coaching search would be in 2020, the vetting and hiring of Shalon Pillow as the head coach of the Florida A&M women’s basketball program was anything but traditional.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Swofford’s retirement comes with uneven legacy

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
Thursday, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford announced he will retire this time next year after almost a quarter-century on the job.

Latest News

College

Rattlers’ rival Wildcats making move to SWAC

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida A&M’s biggest rival, Bethune-Cookman University, has announced they will be leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic for the Southwestern Athletic Conference in time for the 2021/22 athletic season.

Sports

Leon’s Strickland credits adapting philosophies to program’s successes

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Leon High School Head Coach Angie Strickland as built quite an impressive resume.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Leon’s Strickland credits adapting philosophies to program’s successes

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Leon High School Head Coach Angie Strickland as built quite an impressive resume.

News

‘The noose was real’: NASCAR releases photo from Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Rattlers announce replacement game against Jackson State

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
FAMU says the Rattlers will travel to Jackson, Mississippi for the Sept. 12 matchup.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire after 2020-21 athletic year

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Pat Mueller
Swofford’s 24 years in the position made him the longest-tenured commissioner in the conference’s 67-year history.