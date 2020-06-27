FL Lottery
FL Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
13-14-15-35-42, Cash Ball: 4
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-two; Cash Ball: four)
02-05-12-24-31
(two, five, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one)
02-03-09-16-41-45
(two, three, nine, sixteen, forty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
19-33-37-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
9-2
(nine, two)
5-9
(five, nine)
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
0-4-0-4
(zero, four, zero, four)
5-3-7-6
(five, three, seven, six)
2-6-5-8-9
(two, six, five, eight, nine)
6-6-8-6-4
(six, six, eight, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million