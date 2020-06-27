FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

13-14-15-35-42, Cash Ball: 4

(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-two; Cash Ball: four)

02-05-12-24-31

(two, five, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one)

02-03-09-16-41-45

(two, three, nine, sixteen, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

19-33-37-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

9-2

(nine, two)

5-9

(five, nine)

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

0-4-0-4

(zero, four, zero, four)

5-3-7-6

(five, three, seven, six)

2-6-5-8-9

(two, six, five, eight, nine)

6-6-8-6-4

(six, six, eight, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million