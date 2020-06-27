Advertisement

Florida revenues plummet after the coronavirus shutdown

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s economy is taking a hit because of the coronavirus, according to a revenue report released by the state Senate president on Friday.

Republican Senate President Bill Galvano sent a memo to senators saying the state’s revenue in the month of April was down about $780 million from what was originally predicted. That includes sales taxes that were about $695 million below predictions.

The Legislature approved a $93 billion budget in March, just as the state was shutting down due to the pandemic. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has until Tuesday to sign the budget for the fiscal year that begins Wednesday, and it’s expected he’s going to heavily use his power to veto individual items in the spending plan.

Still, Galvano expressed some optimism, saying that before the state shut down, revenues were higher than expected, the state has received a substantial amount of federal aid, and the emergency reserves are plentiful, which allowed the state to maintain its current budget.

“Together these factors created a substantial buffer and eliminated the need for us to make immediate cuts to the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget, giving us time to understand the economic impacts of the pandemic, and, in my view, now provide us with a certain level of cautious optimism as we head into the new fiscal year,” Galvano wrote. “However, the fact remains that myriad impacts of the coronavirus on our constituents and our economy have changed the budget landscape considerably since we passed our budget in late March.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends and family celebrate the life of Oluwatoyin Salau

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Friends and family of Toyin Salau said their last goodbyes Saturday at The Old West Florida Enrichment Center.

News

Remembering the lives of Vicki Sims and Oluwatoyin Salau

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Groups of people were mourning the deaths of black lives matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and longtime community volunteer Vicki Sims Friday after their tragic deaths rocked the Tallahassee community and nation.

News

DeSantis signs 15 bills, budget awaits action

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NSF Staff
A recap of 15 new bills signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 27, 2020.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 27, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 27, 2020.

News

Florida sees another record setting COVID-19 report

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Saturday’s COVID-19 report from the Florida Department of Health brought with it another record setting number of positive cases.

Latest News

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 13 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Multiple reports of mosquito-borne illnesses in Southwest Georgia

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WALB News
Public health officials are encouraging South Georgians to take precautions against mosquitoes when they’re outdoors.

News

Grady Co. woman concerned about rising COVID-19 cases after graduation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey | WALB
A woman who attended the graduation at Cairo High School said many people there didn’t follow all the guidelines in place.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, June 27 - Morning Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a very muggy start to the weekend, but will rain chances stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with the weekend forecast.

VOD Recordings

Sophia Hernandez breaks down the latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 15 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show.