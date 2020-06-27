Advertisement

Florida sees another record setting COVID-19 report

Over 9.5k new cases reported
(AP)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Saturday’s COVID-19 report from the Florida Department of Health brought with it another record setting number of positive cases. The total number of positive cases sits at 132,545, an increase of 9,585 cases from Friday’s report.

While the state sees an increase in positive cases, the number of tests being conducted are also increasing. Statewide, a total of 1,830,791 tests have been conducted since the pandemic made its way to Florida. Of the 1.8 million tests, only 132,545 have come back positive, or a little over 7%.

According to the report, the total deaths only increased by 24, brining the total to 3,390.

Below is the latest number of COVID-19 cases for our area, as well as the overall percentage of positive cases within that county.

CountyTotal number of casesNumber of new cases since last reportPercent of positive cases (tests)
Calhoun72+79.1%
Franklin600.7%
Gadsden365+136.4%
Hamilton322+512.2%
Jackson353+37.0%
Jefferson45+43.9%
Lafayette31+45.8%
Leon775+803.0%
Liberty221+19.5%
Madison179+99.5%
Suwannee393+2010.7%
Taylor73+25.2%
Wakulla4712.3%

As of 11:47 a.m., 76.83% of all ICU beds in Florida were being used. At the same time, Leon County was reporting 76.39% of its ICU beds were in use. WCTV has not been able to verify if these percentages are “normal” or average for this time of year.

Also, due to HIPPA laws, WCTV cannot verify how many of these beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends and family celebrate the life of Oluwatoyin Salau

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Friends and family of Toyin Salau said their last goodbyes Saturday at The Old West Florida Enrichment Center.

News

Remembering the lives of Vicki Sims and Oluwatoyin Salau

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Groups of people were mourning the deaths of black lives matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and longtime community volunteer Vicki Sims Friday after their tragic deaths rocked the Tallahassee community and nation.

News

DeSantis signs 15 bills, budget awaits action

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NSF Staff
A recap of 15 new bills signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 27, 2020.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 27, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 27, 2020.

Latest News

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 13 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Florida revenues plummet after the coronavirus shutdown

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida’s economy is taking a hit because of the coronavirus, according to a revenue report released by the state Senate president on Friday.

News

Multiple reports of mosquito-borne illnesses in Southwest Georgia

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WALB News
Public health officials are encouraging South Georgians to take precautions against mosquitoes when they’re outdoors.

News

Grady Co. woman concerned about rising COVID-19 cases after graduation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey | WALB
A woman who attended the graduation at Cairo High School said many people there didn’t follow all the guidelines in place.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, June 27 - Morning Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a very muggy start to the weekend, but will rain chances stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with the weekend forecast.

VOD Recordings

Sophia Hernandez breaks down the latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 15 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show.