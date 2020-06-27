Florida sees another record setting COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Saturday’s COVID-19 report from the Florida Department of Health brought with it another record setting number of positive cases. The total number of positive cases sits at 132,545, an increase of 9,585 cases from Friday’s report.

While the state sees an increase in positive cases, the number of tests being conducted are also increasing. Statewide, a total of 1,830,791 tests have been conducted since the pandemic made its way to Florida. Of the 1.8 million tests, only 132,545 have come back positive, or a little over 7%.

According to the report, the total deaths only increased by 24, brining the total to 3,390.

Below is the latest number of COVID-19 cases for our area, as well as the overall percentage of positive cases within that county.

County Total number of cases Number of new cases since last report Percent of positive cases (tests) Calhoun 72 +7 9.1% Franklin 6 0 0.7% Gadsden 365 +13 6.4% Hamilton 322 +5 12.2% Jackson 353 +3 7.0% Jefferson 45 +4 3.9% Lafayette 31 +4 5.8% Leon 775 +80 3.0% Liberty 221 +1 9.5% Madison 179 +9 9.5% Suwannee 393 +20 10.7% Taylor 73 +2 5.2% Wakulla 47 1 2.3%

As of 11:47 a.m., 76.83% of all ICU beds in Florida were being used. At the same time, Leon County was reporting 76.39% of its ICU beds were in use. WCTV has not been able to verify if these percentages are “normal” or average for this time of year.

Also, due to HIPPA laws, WCTV cannot verify how many of these beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

