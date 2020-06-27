Advertisement

Grady Co. woman concerned about rising COVID-19 cases after graduation

The graduation took place on June 13
By Niah Humphrey | WALB
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - We received a complaint from a woman who says she believes a rise in Grady County COVID-19 cases came after Cairo High School’s in-person graduation.

According to data from the state Department of Public Health, the number of cases on June 13 was 157.

As of Thursday, the total is now 174.

A woman who attended the graduation at Cairo High School said many people there didn’t follow all the guidelines in place.

On June 13, the school held their in-person graduation.

The woman concerned, who wanted to stay anonymous, told us although families were sitting six feet apart during the ceremony, she was stunned by the number of people not wearing masks.

She said as people arrived and left the stadium, they weren’t social distancing, and she was informed that wearing a mask to the ceremony was required.

She said she hasn’t reached out to the school about her concerns.

One week before the ceremony, the school posted guidelines on their Facebook page.

Grady County School Superintendent Kermit Gilliard said they had a limit of four tickets per senior, recommended mask-wearing, and social distancing.

The post also said “Graduates and families will not be allowed to congregate in the stadium, on the field, or in the parking lot, before or after the ceremony. Following the recessional of graduates, the stadium will be closed. All family members are asked to exit the stadium immediately following the conclusion of the ceremony.”

District Health Director, Dr. Charles Ruis, has tips for everyone as we continue battling this pandemic.

“If we will all follow the guidelines that we’ve talked about for the last few months. The basic things of wearing a mask when you’re out in public, washing your hands on using a sanitizing gel. If we can do those things, we’ll all be doing our part to control the virus,” said Dr. Ruis.

The woman we spoke with said people need to take this disease very seriously and she believes the best thing to do is wear a mask to protect ourselves and others from this virus.

The school’s superintendent also said they’ve had nothing but positive feedback since their graduation.

