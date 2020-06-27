‘Is this really happening?‘: Tallahassee bars left searching for answers after state order

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee bars and breweries are frustrated at being told to shut back down, after being open for only 21 days.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent out an Emergency Order, saying the state of Florida’s spike in COVID-19 cases during the month of June can be attributed to young people not following precautions at bars and nightclubs.

Multiple places say they are upset because they have been following the rules.

"I was just like, okay, is this really happening?" said The Leon Pub manager Matt Helms.

Helms says patrons at The Leon Pub have been careful to continue social distancing.

“It’s like everything is really happening in mostly seven counties, and they’re punishing the entire state for it now. So even the small business owner who’s doing everything they can, and being as safe as possible, and protect everybody as possible, they’re putting their foot back on our neck so to speak, and they’re punishing everybody,” said Helms.

Helms says he needs answers from the governor, now that his establishment is being shut down again.

“I mean if we’re fully shutting back down, I need to know, can we have our employees re-draw unemployment? What’s going on with that? How is it going to affect everybody?”

“Are they going to try to help out the businesses that are being affected by this again; what’s really going on? We don’t know,” said Helms.

Over at the Palace Saloon, owner Lora Lowe shared a similar story.

“Don’t blame everybody for other people’s mistakes,” she said.

Lowe said Palace put in strict enforcement measures once bars were allowed to reopen. She even closed the bar down voluntarily on a couple occasions due to growing crowds.

“We’re not trying to be a part of the problem,” she said. “Actually, we’re trying to make a living.”

Other places say they also feel as though they're being unfairly punished, because not all bars and breweries are the same.

For example, co-founder of Ology Brewing Paul Woodward tells WCTV his brewery has one to two staff members working at a time.

“In relation to say, a restaurant that has, say 20 people in the kitchen, it’s a much different operation,” said Woodward.

Ology Brewing did not reopen immediately when bars were allowed; they held off for about a week, and then were open for reservations only. They've slowly been allowing more people inside.

"I understand it's difficult to differentiate between a nightclub on the beach and a brewery/taproom with one staff member and five tables in Tallahassee," said Woodward.

The Emergency Order says non-compliance by certain bars is suspected throughout the state to a degree that makes individualized enforcement impractical.

"DBPR's claiming that their reasoning for shutting down bars is that they can't police bars, which is literally their job," said Woodward.

One silver lining for breweries though, including Proof Brewing, Deep Brewing, Lake Tribe, Oyster City, and Ology, is the option for curbside pickup.

"We have tons of beer to go, and we are thankful for the whole community for how much they've supported us," said Woodward.

See below for local to-go ordering:

