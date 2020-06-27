Advertisement

Multiple reports of mosquito-borne illnesses in Southwest Georgia

(WALB)
By WALB News
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Public health officials are encouraging South Georgians to take precautions against mosquitoes when they’re outdoors.

The South Health District has received two confirmed reports of West Nile Virus through mosquito testing in Lowndes County and one confirmed case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in an emu in Lanier County.

“While we see reports of mosquito-borne illnesses each year, it’s crucial for us to remember the importance of preventing mosquito bites whenever possible,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “Although most people may not get sick after being bit by a mosquito, some people do develop a mild illness and on rare occasions, some develop a severe or long-term illness. Severe cases of mosquito-borne illness can be life-threatening.”

Most mosquito-borne illnesses are transmitted to humans and animals from a bite from an infected mosquito, according to the South Health District.

Here are some tips to prevent mosquito bites:

  • Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.
  • Wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits.
  • Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
  • Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.
  • Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.

“Even though it’s rare for a human to be infected with these illnesses, the risk is higher for people who spend a lot of time outdoors, live in wooded or swampy areas, or have traveled overseas to certain areas,” Grow said.

