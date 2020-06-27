Pillow’s tenure as head Lady Rattler off to unprecedented start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As you might imagine any coaching search would be in 2020, the vetting and hiring of Shalon Pillow as the head coach of the Florida A&M women’s basketball program was anything but traditional.

“It’s just a strange time. It’s just weird. I have this new job, I haven’t been able to meet my players face-to-face yet,” Pillow said. “It’s been hectic, the recruiting, everything has been done virtually.”

Still, a chance to work for former Middle Tennessee colleague Kortne Gosha and become a head coach at FAMU were too much to turn down in our topsy-turvy world.

Pillow believes the Rattlers’ resources allow for a remodel, as opposed to a rebuild.

“FAMU is an amazing product. We have all the resources, we have facilities that are better than some of the conferences I’ve worked in, as far as women’s basketball, it’s just an untapped resource; I feel like it hasn’t been marketed or presented properly,” Pillow said.

She’ll now oversee the Rattler women’s finale in the MEAC and maiden voyage in the SWAC; an opportunity that came as a welcome surprise.

”I wasn’t aware of it until after I was hired, but once I was hired and saw the details, I think it’s a great opportunity and I get to coach in two conferences in two years,” she said. “I’m just building up my resume and everything else so I think it’s a great move.”

Anxious for the day to meet her team face to face, and get the Rattlers striking again.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.