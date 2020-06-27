Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 26 - Evening Forecast

By Charles Roop
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday was a day with little rain and storms, but plenty of dust from the Saharan Air Layer that’s made its way into the Southeast. Any showers and storms have dissipated, leaving rain chances very low for the rest of Friday night. Lows will be back into the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will continue to be dry with low rain chances as high pressure at the surface and aloft move into the region. Highs will be in the mid 90s in our inland locations with heat indices reaching into the triple digits in a few locations. The haze from the dust will likely continue for most of the weekend, but be less than Friday.

Rain chances will become elevated by mid week as the upper-level ridge moves west. Highs will be in the lower 90s with rain chances as high as 60%.

