Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, June 27 - Morning Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures started off in the upper 70s in many locations Saturday morning with mostly cloudy conditions. The sky should clear a little later in the morning with haze still in place because of the dust. Guidance models have trended a little higher with rain and storm coverage this afternoon. With decent low-level moisture and convective energy Saturday morning, afternoon rain chances will be slightly higher compared to Friday. Highs will be in the middle 90s inland with heat indices reaching into the 100s in some locations. Those planning to be outdoors for a long period of time should hydrate well and take breaks when possible.

Rain chances will remain in the slight category again on Sunday with the highs reaching into the middle 90s inland again (lower 90s on the coast).

The chance for showers and storms will increase during the new work week as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves west, allowing for a trough to replace it. With ample moisture remaining, rain chances will be between 50 and 60 percent for a few days.

