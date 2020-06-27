Tallahassee Police investigating homicide on Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of Pensacola Street.

Officials say the homicide occurred around 10 p.m.

Authorities say officers responded to the area and discovered a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities say the victim was dead when they arrived.

TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

No further information was provided.

TPD is investigating a Homicide that occurred at about 10pm tonight, June 26, in the 2100 block of Pensacola Street. If you have information about this incident, call 850-891-4200 or 850-574-TIPS. This is an active investigation. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/8dUEGDPHvJ — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) June 27, 2020

