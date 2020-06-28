Florida sees third straight day of 8k+ new COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Sunshine State sees a third straight day of 8,000 plus new COVID-19 cases on Sunday’s latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

As of Sunday at 11 a.m., the state added 8,530 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 141,075.

The number of tests conducted have also gone up significantly to 1,883,244. Of that 1.88 million tests, only 141,075 have come back as positive, or 7.5%. The number of reported deaths relating to COVID-19 also saw a spike in the latest release. FDOH is reporting 29 new deaths, the highest single day total since June 22nd (36 deaths).

Below is the latest number of COVID-19 cases for our area, as well as the overall percentage of positive cases within that county.

County Total number of cases Number of new cases since last report Percent of positive cases (tests) Calhoun 76 +4 8.8% Franklin 6 +0 0.7% Gadsden 373 +8 6.5% Hamilton 325 +3 12.3% Jackson 359 +6 7.0% Jefferson 47 +2 3.9% Lafayette 30 +1 5.6% Leon 951 +176(Record) 3.4% Liberty 221 +0 9.5% Madison 187 +8 9.7% Suwannee 433 +40 11.2% Taylor 74 +1 5.3% Wakulla 54 +7 2.5%

As of 10:48 a.m., 23.97% of all ICU beds in Florida were being used. At the same time, Leon County was reporting 29.17% of its ICU beds were in use. WCTV has not been able to verify if these percentages are “normal” or average for this time of year.

Also, due to HIPPA laws, WCTV cannot verify how many of these beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

WCTV has also reached out to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Capital Regional Medical Center to check on the current number of COVID-19 patients, but were unable to obtain that information.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.