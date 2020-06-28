Advertisement

Friends and family celebrate the life of Oluwatoyin Salau

Toyin's loved ones gather for her funeral at The West Florida Enrichment Center.
Toyin's loved ones gather for her funeral at The West Florida Enrichment Center.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friends and family of Toyin Salau said their last goodbyes Saturday at The Old West Florida Enrichment Center.

Dozens gathering for the service as Salau’s name rings across the country.

At 19 years old Toyin’s loved ones say her life was taken way too soon but Saturday’s funeral service aimed to showcase what she was able to accomplish.

Her service included songs of dedication and words of encouragement to express their love. Toyin’s family and friends didn’t want to speak on camera at the service but still wanted to share with WCTV the type of person she was.

“That girl, she just I don’t know. She just always knew how to put a smile on our face and just lighten the mood,” said Toyin’s friend Danaya Hemphill.

Teachers and family friends honored Toyin’s passion for justice. Her friends echoing that message by asking others not to just say her name.

“I want others to step and not just say her name by making for sure they’re doing their part within their community when it comes to sexual abused women and men,” explained Hemphill.

Those who knew say they’re going through an unimaginable pain and say they’re missing the presence she always seemed to evoke.

“Just her energy that comes off from her spirit,” exclaimed Hemphill. “From her being present alone like that is something that’ll truly be missed because you won’t be able to find it elsewhere.”

Although they laid her to rest Saturday, Hemphill says Toyin will always be with them.

“So it’s not really like a goodbye, it’s more like a I’m walking right along with you but now it’s just in spirit,” said Hemphill.

To continue Toyin’s legacy, her friends and family say they will continue to fight for what she believed in.

