Hannah’s Saturday June 27th, Evening Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It was a hot and humid Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 90s in the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few storms with high wind gusts and small hail also moved through the region.

Showers will dissipate after sunset leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will cool into the mid 70s tonight.

We’ll start Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. However, dust from the Sahara Desert will still sit over the region tomorrow, so we’ll still have a hazy sky. Air quality may also be poor tomorrow afternoon, so if you have breathing problems it might be a good idea to stay inside. Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s and heat indexes will rise into the low 100′s. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you plan on spending time outside. Isolated showers and storms are also possible thanks to an afternoon sea breeze.

