Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 28 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures climbed into the 80s by 9 a.m. in some locations, and will continue to reach into the middle 90s in the inland viewing area Sunday afternoon. Models continue to hint at lower rain chances than Saturday as a ridge of high pressure aloft influences our weather as well as an upper-level trough moves to our east. Heat indices will likely be in the 100-plus-degree range in some spots again.

Monday will be a carbon-copy of Sunday, but rain chances will begin to climb Tuesday. Highs will drop into the lower 90s starting Tuesday. Rain chances will be between 50 and 60 percent between Tuesday and Friday as a trough of low pressure aloft begins to set up across the East.

