Remembering the lives of Vicki Sims and Oluwatoyin Salau

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Groups of people were mourning the deaths of black lives matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and longtime community volunteer Vicki Sims Friday after their tragic deaths rocked the Tallahassee community and nation.

The life of seventy-four year-old Vicki Sims was celebrated Friday afternoon at Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church.

The service bringing together Sims’ family, friends and fellow volunteers to remember her bright persona. While people didn’t want to speak on camera Friday, one of Sims’ fellow volunteers spoke to WCTV shortly following her death.

“I remember her beautiful smile, she had a very memorable smile,” said Second Harvest Director of Communications Shari Hubbard. “She was always just so enthusiastic to be there and to be working with our team and helping us in the warehouse.”

Sims was known for her unwavering faith, as she spent most of her time volunteering with AARP and Second Harvest. Hubbard saying her larger than life heart will be missed.

“We will remember her and are so grateful that there are people like Vicki in our community who are willing to help out and to come out and be with nonprofits like second harvest,” exclaimed Hubbard.

Later on Friday afternoon, friends and family of Oluwatoyin Salau gathered for her visitation and Tillman Funeral Home.

Dozens coming and going to visit Toyin’s casket with some still in disbelief that she’s gone.

“When she first went missing we thought she was going to show up after a couple of days but then this man just robbed her from us,” said Toyin’s friend Ashley L.

Her friends were reminded of all the things they will miss about her.

“I’m going to miss her spirit. I’m going to miss the funniness. I’m going to miss the passion,” explained Ashley.

In a conversation on June 20th at Toyin and Vicki’s memorial, another one of Toyin’s friends, Dani Hemphill said that she wants to continue the legacy for both women.

“These are two women who were out here advocating and fighting on behalf of other people so let’s continue their work,” said Hemphill.

Their friends and loved ones say they will do just that.

A funeral service for Salau is set to take place Saturday, June 27th at 3 PM at the Old West Florida Enlightenment Center.

