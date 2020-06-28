TPD officer injured after head-on crash during pursuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A police officer was injured after colliding head-on with a suspect’s vehicle during an overnight pursuit.

According to a press release from the Tallahassee Police Department, officers responded to reports that an adult female that had been shot in the upper chest.

When they arrived, officers completed first aid on the victim until the ambulance arrived. Police say she’s expected to make a full recovery.

One officer then followed the suspect to the intersection of South Adams Street and Osceola Street before calling for backup.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Gariah Jones. Police say she was a passenger in the vehicle.

Gariah Jones, 22 (Leon County Sheriff's Office)

The officer attempted to stop the suspect but lost the suspect’s vehicle when it accelerated while northbound along Jim Lee Road.

Officers quickly relocated the vehicle in the area of James Street and Coleman Street.

When the suspect attempted to flee again, the vehicle collided with a marked police vehicle head-on, injuring the officer who was driving.

Both the injured officer and the suspect, who was the passenger in the vehicle, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Both have since been released.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and has not been caught, while Jones is being charged with attempted murder.

This is an active case. Tallahassee Police Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

