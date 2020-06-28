Advertisement

TPD officer injured after head-on crash during pursuit

SOURCE: MGN
SOURCE: MGN(KALB)
By WCTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A police officer was injured after colliding head-on with a suspect’s vehicle during an overnight pursuit.

According to a press release from the Tallahassee Police Department, officers responded to reports that an adult female that had been shot in the upper chest.

When they arrived, officers completed first aid on the victim until the ambulance arrived. Police say she’s expected to make a full recovery.

One officer then followed the suspect to the intersection of South Adams Street and Osceola Street before calling for backup.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Gariah Jones. Police say she was a passenger in the vehicle.

Gariah Jones, 22
Gariah Jones, 22(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

The officer attempted to stop the suspect but lost the suspect’s vehicle when it accelerated while northbound along Jim Lee Road.

Officers quickly relocated the vehicle in the area of James Street and Coleman Street.

When the suspect attempted to flee again, the vehicle collided with a marked police vehicle head-on, injuring the officer who was driving.

Both the injured officer and the suspect, who was the passenger in the vehicle, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Both have since been released.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and has not been caught, while Jones is being charged with attempted murder. 

This is an active case. Tallahassee Police Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200.  They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TCAC celebrates the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Pride Riots

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
In order to remember the Stonewall Riots of 1968, over one hundred people gathered at the Florida State Capitol Sunday to continue the fight for equality for those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU WBB’s Shalon Pillow on Rattlers’ potential, sports’s new normal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
WCTV Sports Reporter Ryan Kelly chats with new FAMU WBB Coach Shalon Pillow about the hiring process, recruiting in quarantine and her vision for the program.

Sports

Florida High Assistant Coach Ryan Smith dies at 32, school confirms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
A Florida High School assistant coach passed away at the age of 32, according to the school's Athletic Director.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 28, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 28, 2020.

News

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab continues towards coronavirus recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago
Doors were forced to close for about two months because of the pandemic, but dozens of animals were still in need of daily care.

Latest News

News

Commissioners looking into changing Chapman Pond name

Updated: 9 hours ago
Chapman Pond in the Myers Park neighborhood of Tallahassee could soon have a new name, thanks to a push by multiple City Commissioners.

News

Commissioners looking into changing Chapman Pond name

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Chapman Pond in the Myers Park neighborhood of Tallahassee could soon have a new name, thanks to a push by multiple City Commissioners.

News

Florida sees third straight day of 8k+ new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The Sunshine State sees a third straight day of 8,000 plus new COVID-19 cases on Sunday’s latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 28 - Morning Update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Temperatures will still be elevated to end the weekend, but what about the rain chances? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Sunday forecast.

News

Friends and family celebrate the life of Oluwatoyin Salau

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Spencer
Friends and family of Toyin Salau said their last goodbyes Saturday at The Old West Florida Enrichment Center.