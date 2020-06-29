Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

According to police, Josiah Brantley was last seen in the 2500 block of Holton Street on Monday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and orange shorts.

Police say Josiah has brown eyes and hair, weighs around 90 pounds and is about 4 feet tall.

If you have any information in this case, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please Share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley, last seen around Holton Street in...

Posted by FDLE on Monday, June 29, 2020

