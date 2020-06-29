Bainbridge police make arrest in Rivers Apartments shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Public Safety Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting from early Sunday morning at the Rivers Apartments.

BPS says its officers responded to the scene on Lake Drive around 12:35 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, officers found the victim, 28-year-old Justin Clifford Harris. As officers interviewed witnesses, EMS tried to help Harris, but he died.

BPS says its investigators, Decatur County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were called to help.

A person was arrested in connection to this shooting, but BPS did not identify the suspect.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information for investigators, reach out to the GBI in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or BPS investigators at 229-248-2038. You can also leave an anonymous tip at this link.

On Sunday, June 28th at 12:35am, Bainbridge Public Safety officers were dispatched to a shooting at Rivers Apartments on... Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Monday, June 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.