CRA board working to help Frenchtown and Southside businesses affected by COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Community Redevelopment Agency Board met Monday morning to discuss how it will assist businesses in the Southside Frenchtown CRA District with adverse economic impacts the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

Under the disaster assistance program, small businesses will be eligible for a one time, $2,000 grant. For a business to be eligible, it has to have at least one employee, but fewer than 50 employees.

The businesses would also have to pledge in good faith to continue operations for 45 days after receiving the grant.

The program has a total of $250,000 to be distributed. The Citizens Advisory Committee, or CAC, had recommended $1,000,000 for the program. However, to fund that high of an amount, the CRA would have had to take out loans, which the Board ultimately voted against.

The $250,000 total will have no impact on existing neighborhood and businesses plans and programs.

The board also discussed possible rental or mortgage assistance, but ultimately voted to hold off until the Leon County Commission decides how to utilize CARES Act funding.

This is a developing story.

