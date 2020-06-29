FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:

15-23-44-46-54, Cash Ball: 2

(fifteen, twenty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)

03-08-18-23-28

(three, eight, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

1-2

(one, two)

5-3

(five, three)

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

1-2-2

(one, two, two)

2-3-9-6

(two, three, nine, six)

0-9-5-2

(zero, nine, five, two)

7-3-0-0-2

(seven, three, zero, zero, two)

9-9-2-4-2

(nine, nine, two, four, two)

Estimated jackpot: $51 million