Florida High Assistant Coach Ryan Smith dies at 32, school confirms

A FHS football player raises his hand to his helmet in 2019.
A FHS football player raises his hand to his helmet in 2019.(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports has learned of the passing of Florida High offensive line coach Ryan Smith.  A Miami native, Smith was a FAMU graduate and grad assistant before taking the role with the Seminoles prior to this season, helping the ‘Noles to their first ever state title appearance.

Smith’s death was not related to the Coronavirus.

Smith is survived by his wife and one year old son. He was 32.

