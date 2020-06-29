Florida High Assistant Coach Ryan Smith dies at 32, school confirms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports has learned of the passing of Florida High offensive line coach Ryan Smith. A Miami native, Smith was a FAMU graduate and grad assistant before taking the role with the Seminoles prior to this season, helping the ‘Noles to their first ever state title appearance.

Smith’s death was not related to the Coronavirus.

Smith is survived by his wife and one year old son. He was 32.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.