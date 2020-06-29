Foster homes help Leon County Humane Society save almost 600 cats a year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people want to know about ways you can help out.

The Leon County Humane Society has offered up one idea: With people still staying at home, why not think about welcoming a foster pet into your family?

Thanks to its foster program, LCHS is able to save almost 600 cats a year.

Lily and her five kittens came to the Leon County Humane Society with a bacterial infection. The humane society nursed them back to health thanks to foster parents like Mikkie Hoard.

“Had to help the babies eat and connect with this mother that had been so sick, that she had kind of not really been into them. So, it was really a super wonderful experience for me and my family because we’ve fostered lots of kittens and bottle-fed them, but to witness the connection between the kittens and the mother was really wonderful,” Hoard explained

LCHS gets hundreds of animals every year that aren’t ready for adoption; they might be too young, need to be spayed or neutered, or are recovering from medical issues.

That’s where their foster program comes in to help save the day.

“We couldn’t adopt them as many kittens, we couldn’t save as many cats and they would not nearly be as friendly or happy or healthy as they are without our fosters,” Deidre Carey, the cat foster program coordinator at the Leon County Humane Society, stated.

Hoard says temporarily inviting these furry friends into her home isn’t just rewarding for the cats, but also her family.

“Especially during the quarantine and the COVID situation, my whole family, we’ve worked from home. The kittens, they’re constant entertainment. It’s been wonderful and to feel like we’re doing something good while we’re all there.” Mikkie described.

Volunteers are giving these furry, little bundles of joy a chance at a forever home.

If you’d like to foster an animal, click here to visit the Leon County Humane Society’s website and fill out an application.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.