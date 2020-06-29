Advertisement

Foster homes help Leon County Humane Society save almost 600 cats a year

Fostering Kittens
Fostering Kittens(WCTV)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people want to know about ways you can help out.

The Leon County Humane Society has offered up one idea: With people still staying at home, why not think about welcoming a foster pet into your family?

Thanks to its foster program, LCHS is able to save almost 600 cats a year.

Lily and her five kittens came to the Leon County Humane Society with a bacterial infection. The humane society nursed them back to health thanks to foster parents like Mikkie Hoard.

“Had to help the babies eat and connect with this mother that had been so sick, that she had kind of not really been into them. So, it was really a super wonderful experience for me and my family because we’ve fostered lots of kittens and bottle-fed them, but to witness the connection between the kittens and the mother was really wonderful,” Hoard explained

LCHS gets hundreds of animals every year that aren’t ready for adoption; they might be too young, need to be spayed or neutered, or are recovering from medical issues.

That’s where their foster program comes in to help save the day.

“We couldn’t adopt them as many kittens, we couldn’t save as many cats and they would not nearly be as friendly or happy or healthy as they are without our fosters,” Deidre Carey, the cat foster program coordinator at the Leon County Humane Society, stated.

Hoard says temporarily inviting these furry friends into her home isn’t just rewarding for the cats, but also her family.

“Especially during the quarantine and the COVID situation, my whole family, we’ve worked from home. The kittens, they’re constant entertainment. It’s been wonderful and to feel like we’re doing something good while we’re all there.” Mikkie described.

Volunteers are giving these furry, little bundles of joy a chance at a forever home.

If you’d like to foster an animal, click here to visit the Leon County Humane Society’s website and fill out an application.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KCCI’s Art in the Box project features local art submissions

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Knight Creative Communities Institute is bringing new public art to Tallahassee, transforming traffic boxes.

News

FSU employee memo about childcare raises concerns by faculty

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
FSU faculty are raising concerns about childcare policy as the university prepares to transition from remote working.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Report: FSU target reclassifying, finalist for services of French forward

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The French native moved to Glendale, Arizona in 2018, and has the Seminoles as a finalist for his services, according to Noles247.

News

Breweries and bars don’t know when they’ll be able to open again

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Tallahassee breweries and bars are having to lay off employees once again after the state shut them down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

‘We are really going to miss him’: Friends, colleagues reflect on Ryan Smith

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The coaches and administrators who worked with Smith all said he was a genuine person.

Latest News

News

FSU’s Black Student Union demanding removal of Eppes statue, name from building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The national wave of action against controversial monuments is once again hitting Florida State University’s campus.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, June 29.

News

Tallahassee health officials weigh in as COVID-19 numbers continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
This past weekend, the Sunshine State saw record-breaking numbers regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, June 29.

News

Gov. DeSantis cuts $1 billion from state budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Ron Desantis has vetoed more than 600 specific appropriations from the state budget that takes effect Wednesday.