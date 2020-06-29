Advertisement

FSU delays return of employees to campus

Florida State University
Florida State University(WCTV)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is delaying the second phase of its campus re-population plan because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The university made the announcement in a letter from Associate Vice President Renish Gibbs to faculty and staff Monday afternoon.

FSU was planning to have half of its staff return to campus beginning July 6.

“After reviewing recent increases in COVID-19 data, including a record-setting increase in Leon County over the weekend, the University will not be moving forward as anticipated to the next phase on July 6,” the letter says.

The university says employees can return to campus as needs arise, but those who are working from home should continue to do so. Faculty will continue to hold classes online through the summer.

The letter says as administrators monitor the data and consult with health authorities, a new date will be announced.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Leon County reported nearly 300 people testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 998 cases since the pandemic began.

