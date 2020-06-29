Advertisement

FSU’s Black Student Union demanding removal of Eppes statue, name from building

(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The national wave of action against controversial monuments is once again hitting Florida State University’s campus.

On Monday, FSU’s Black Student Union wrote a letter demanding school President John Thrasher remove the statue of Francis Eppes and rename Eppes Hall, home to the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Eppes played a role in getting higher education in Tallahassee in the 1850s, but was a slave owner.

FSU relocated his statue last year and added a plaque with historical context.

Now, the group behind the new letter believes relocation wasn’t enough.

Olivia Hopkins was the 2019 Homecoming Queen, and one of sixteen students, alumni, and community leaders to author the letter.

“Moving the statue does not fix the issue, it solidifies that it’s OK that we have the statue on our campus, and negates black’s feelings about having a slave-owner on campus,” she said.

The letter recommends Eppes Hall be renamed after C.K. Steele, the Tallaahssee Civil Rights icon.

Miles Feacher is a fourth year student, and has led an online movement to rename Eppes and remove the statue.

“I’m hoping for immediate response and immediate change,” he said. “I know the history of why these things must change, and why they have to go.”

An advisory panel issued a recommendation in 2018 for Eppes’ statue, which had been located in a prime spot near Wescott Fountain. The panel asked for it to be removed and for the building to be renamed.

President John Thrasher found a compromise, relocating the statue behind Eppes Hall, but keeping the name the same.

A FSU spokesperson couldn’t confirm Monday if Thrasher’s office had received the new demands. But Thrasher has indicated he is open to a conversation with recent demands to rename Doak-Campbell Stadium making headlines.

The call to remove Eppes’ statue isn’t universally loved. When this story was first published to social media Monday evening, those commenting were quick to pick a side.

Descendants of Eppes still live in the area, and have publicly defended the statue in the past. WCTV reached out to two members of the family Monday night, but they did not immediately return a request to comment.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KCCI’s Art in the Box project features local art submissions

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Knight Creative Communities Institute is bringing new public art to Tallahassee, transforming traffic boxes.

News

FSU employee memo about childcare raises concerns by faculty

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
FSU faculty are raising concerns about childcare policy as the university prepares to transition from remote working.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Report: FSU target reclassifying, finalist for services of French forward

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The French native moved to Glendale, Arizona in 2018, and has the Seminoles as a finalist for his services, according to Noles247.

News

Breweries and bars don’t know when they’ll be able to open again

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Tallahassee breweries and bars are having to lay off employees once again after the state shut them down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

‘We are really going to miss him’: Friends, colleagues reflect on Ryan Smith

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The coaches and administrators who worked with Smith all said he was a genuine person.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, June 29.

News

Foster homes help Leon County Humane Society save almost 600 cats a year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Lily and her five kittens came to the Leon County Humane Society with a bacterial infection. The humane society nursed them back to health thanks to foster parents like Mikkie Hoard.

News

Tallahassee health officials weigh in as COVID-19 numbers continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
This past weekend, the Sunshine State saw record-breaking numbers regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, June 29.

News

Gov. DeSantis cuts $1 billion from state budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Ron Desantis has vetoed more than 600 specific appropriations from the state budget that takes effect Wednesday.